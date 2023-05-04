Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen a 2.70% increase in the past week, with a -7.38% drop in the past month, and a -4.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for AMAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.18% for AMAT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAT is $132.50, which is $16.01 above the current price. The public float for AMAT is 834.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on May 04, 2023 was 6.41M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has surged by 1.01 when compared to previous closing price of 112.16, but the company has seen a 2.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Applied Materials Increases Dividend and Buybacks. Why It’s Positive About Chips.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $133 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $132 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.15. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 29,444 shares at the price of $124.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 194,298 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,671,667 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 6,813 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 98,332 shares at $800,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.96 for the present operating margin

+46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 42.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.39. Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 47.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.34. Total debt to assets is 21.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.