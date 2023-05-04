Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)

The public float for ZIMV is 26.07M, and at present, short sellers hold 4.17% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIMV on May 04, 2023 was 804.27K shares.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.82 compared to its previous closing price of 7.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZIMV’s Market Performance

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has seen a 15.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.07% gain in the past month and a -14.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for ZIMV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.52% for ZIMV’s stock, with a -9.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIMV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIMV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZIMV by listing it as an “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZIMV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIMV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ZIMV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

ZIMV Trading at 26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +29.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV rose by +14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days by -45.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.10. In addition, ZimVie Inc. saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from CRAWFORD SALLY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 13. After this action, CRAWFORD SALLY now owns 40,127 shares of ZimVie Inc., valued at $224,120 using the latest closing price.

Kidwell Heather purchase 36,765 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kidwell Heather is holding 44,754 shares at $203,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.