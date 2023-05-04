Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)

The 36-month beta value for SNGX is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNGX is $56.25, which is $27.58 above than the current price. The public float for SNGX is 2.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of SNGX on May 04, 2023 was 42.64K shares.

SNGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) has jumped by 114.08 compared to previous close of 1.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 108.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNGX’s Market Performance

SNGX’s stock has risen by 108.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 69.83% and a quarterly drop of -55.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.21% for Soligenix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 91.92% for SNGX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -59.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNGX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNGX reach a price target of $2.70, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for SNGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SNGX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

SNGX Trading at 37.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +77.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX rose by +113.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6520. In addition, Soligenix Inc. saw -55.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNGX starting from SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on May 18. After this action, SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J now owns 90,095 shares of Soligenix Inc., valued at $8,866 using the latest closing price.

Straube Richard, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CMO of Soligenix Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Straube Richard is holding 8,000 shares at $4,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5868.83 for the present operating margin

-127.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soligenix Inc. stands at -5519.34. Equity return is now at value -590.20, with -71.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.