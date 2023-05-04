Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SentinelOne Inc. (S)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for S is $21.50, which is $6.12 above than the current price. The public float for S is 230.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.17% of that float. The average trading volume of S on May 04, 2023 was 6.13M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.34 in comparison to its previous close of 15.73, however, the company has experienced a -7.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has experienced a -7.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.77% drop in the past month, and a -1.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for S. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.93% for S’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to S, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

S Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Apr 20. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 932,496 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $702,980 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 1,538 shares at $17.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 391,887 shares at $26,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.