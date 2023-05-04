Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is above average at 43.76x. The 36-month beta value for MU is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MU is $70.49, which is $7.71 above than the current price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of MU on May 04, 2023 was 16.33M shares.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 61.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/23 that China Opens Cybersecurity Probe of Micron Amid Competition With U.S. Over Technology

MU’s Market Performance

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.18% gain in the past month and a -2.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for MU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for MU’s stock, with a 5.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $70 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

MU Trading at 2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.39. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Sadana Sumit, who sale 32,500 shares at the price of $62.50 back on May 01. After this action, Sadana Sumit now owns 0 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $2,031,250 using the latest closing price.

Sadana Sumit, the EVP, Chief Business Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $62.44 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Sadana Sumit is holding 251,654 shares at $1,061,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.