Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is above average at 9.32x. The 36-month beta value for BERY is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for BERY is 121.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of BERY on May 04, 2023 was 780.67K shares.

BERY) stock’s latest price update

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 56.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BERY’s Market Performance

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has experienced a -3.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.62% drop in the past month, and a -12.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for BERY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for BERY’s stock, with a -4.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BERY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BERY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BERY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BERY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BERY reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for BERY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

BERY Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.58. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc. saw -10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Miles Mark W, who sale 37,942 shares at the price of $61.27 back on Mar 07. After this action, Miles Mark W now owns 47,058 shares of Berry Global Group Inc., valued at $2,324,706 using the latest closing price.

Greene Jason K., the EVP – Chief Legal Officer of Berry Global Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Greene Jason K. is holding 250 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.