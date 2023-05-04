Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has gone up by 24.96% for the week, with a -24.83% drop in the past month and a -41.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.88% for AMRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for AMRS’s stock, with a -52.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMRS is $2.57, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for AMRS is 233.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.20% of that float. The average trading volume for AMRS on May 04, 2023 was 4.85M shares.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 24.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

AMRS Trading at -17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +24.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9613. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -37.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from ALVAREZ EDUARDO, who sale 231,368 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Apr 05. After this action, ALVAREZ EDUARDO now owns 612,546 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $284,305 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Kung Frank is holding 0 shares at $700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 156.80, with -64.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.