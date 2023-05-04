Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) has dropped by -5.18 compared to previous close of 78.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Right Now?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMED is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMED is $101.25, which is $29.8 above the current price. The public float for AMED is 31.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMED on May 04, 2023 was 424.72K shares.

AMED’s Market Performance

AMED’s stock has seen a -5.51% decrease for the week, with a -1.84% drop in the past month and a -22.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for Amedisys Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for AMED’s stock, with a -21.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $87 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMED reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for AMED stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

AMED Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.38. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw -10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from North Michael Paul, who sale 5,908 shares at the price of $86.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, North Michael Paul now owns 4,164 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $510,628 using the latest closing price.

Bohnert Denise M., the Chief Compliance Officer of Amedisys Inc., sale 557 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Bohnert Denise M. is holding 11,850 shares at $64,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amedisys Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 11.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.98. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Amedisys Inc. (AMED), the company’s capital structure generated 51.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.84. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.