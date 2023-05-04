Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 39 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMZN is $132.18, which is $30.52 above the current price. The public float for AMZN is 9.24B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on May 04, 2023 was 63.07M shares.

The stock price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 103.63, but the company has seen a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/23 that Big Tech’s Rebound Plays to Growth-Stock Bets

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN’s stock has fallen by -1.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.21% and a quarterly drop of -1.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for AMZN’s stock, with a -2.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $125 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $116, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to AMZN, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 18th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.32. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $105.00 back on May 01. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 552,298 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $420,000 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $104.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 136,280 shares at $52,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.