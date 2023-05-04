Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAU is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAU is $0.20, The public float for AAU is 131.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAU on May 04, 2023 was 300.70K shares.

AAU) stock’s latest price update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU)’s stock price has soared by 3.75 in relation to previous closing price of 0.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAU’s Market Performance

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has experienced a 0.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -36.58% drop in the past month, and a -45.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.50% for AAU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.68% for AAU’s stock, with a -42.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAU Trading at -30.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -33.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAU rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1530. In addition, Almaden Minerals Ltd. saw -47.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAU

Equity return is now at value -15.40, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.