Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agrify Corporation (AGFY) by analysts is $1.68, which is $7.29 above the current market price. The public float for AGFY is 18.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.06% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AGFY was 4.53M shares.

AGFY) stock’s latest price update

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGFY’s Market Performance

AGFY’s stock has fallen by -9.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.50% and a quarterly drop of -58.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 34.01% for Agrify Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.27% for AGFY’s stock, with a -94.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

AGFY Trading at -22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares surge +34.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2217. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw -37.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFY starting from Chang Raymond Nobu, who purchase 2,307,692 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Dec 20. After this action, Chang Raymond Nobu now owns 2,361,538 shares of Agrify Corporation, valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Hua Guichao, the Director of Agrify Corporation, purchase 54,264 shares at $85.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Hua Guichao is holding 65,956 shares at $4,617,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.55 for the present operating margin

+6.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agrify Corporation stands at -54.24. The total capital return value is set at -40.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.22. Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -88.90 for asset returns.

Based on Agrify Corporation (AGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.