Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) has plunged by -43.78 when compared to previous closing price of 2.17, but the company has seen a -43.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.86% of that float. On May 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AMTX was 574.35K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stock saw a decrease of -43.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -46.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -43.54% for AMTX stock, with a simple moving average of -77.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AMTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at -54.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -42.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -43.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw -69.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Equity return is now at value 67.60, with -57.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.