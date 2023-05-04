10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) has jumped by 4.53 compared to previous close of 51.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TXG is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TXG is $54.55, which is -$0.27 below the current market price. The public float for TXG is 90.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.05% of that float. The average trading volume for TXG on May 04, 2023 was 875.50K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stock saw an increase of 5.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.60% and a quarterly increase of 13.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for TXG’s stock, with a 34.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $65 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to TXG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.91. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 48.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Apr 14. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 897,792 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $107,640 using the latest closing price.

Saxonov Serge, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $48.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Saxonov Serge is holding 863,405 shares at $97,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.71 for the present operating margin

+76.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -18.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -20.90, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 9.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.