Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Stock Observes -11.77% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has gone up by 1.72% for the week, with a -0.14% drop in the past month and a -2.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.19% for ZWS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for ZWS’s stock, with a -11.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for ZWS is 174.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZWS on May 03, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ZWS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) has decreased by -1.80 when compared to last closing price of 21.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/22 that Splunk, Blackstone, Nio, Affirm, Lockheed: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ZWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZWS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZWS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZWS reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for ZWS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZWS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

ZWS Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.85. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Wehr Craig, who sale 1,442 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Wehr Craig now owns 82,640 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, valued at $33,411 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rodney, the SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation, sale 970 shares at $23.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Jackson Rodney is holding 119,778 shares at $22,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.