Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Stock Showcases -13.73% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, ZBRA stock has gone down by -10.09%, with a monthly decline of -19.67% and a quarterly plunge of -19.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Zebra Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.73% for ZBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is above average at 29.04x. The 36-month beta value for ZBRA is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZBRA is $361.58, which is $105.89 above than the current price. The public float for ZBRA is 51.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ZBRA on May 03, 2023 was 301.56K shares.

ZBRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) has plunged by -11.14 when compared to previous closing price of 287.45, but the company has seen a -10.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Zebra Technologies Slides After Earnings. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBRA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ZBRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZBRA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $326 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBRA reach a price target of $375. The rating they have provided for ZBRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZBRA, setting the target price at $313 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

ZBRA Trading at -14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBRA fell by -10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $293.29. In addition, Zebra Technologies Corporation saw -0.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBRA starting from Cho Michael, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $292.38 back on Feb 24. After this action, Cho Michael now owns 3,168 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation, valued at $467,808 using the latest closing price.

Williams Stephen Edgar, the Chief Global Ops & Services of Zebra Technologies Corporation, sale 2,331 shares at $328.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Williams Stephen Edgar is holding 1,976 shares at $765,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBRA

Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.