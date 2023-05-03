Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has surged by 0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 142.23, but the company has seen a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/03/23 that KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of YUM was 1.54M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stock saw an increase of 3.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.19% and a quarterly increase of 9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.12% for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to YUM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

YUM Trading at 8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.38. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Catlett Scott, who sale 2,553 shares at the price of $140.00 back on Apr 28. After this action, Catlett Scott now owns 11,724 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $357,420 using the latest closing price.

Skeans Tracy L, the COO and CPO of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,680 shares at $136.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Skeans Tracy L is holding 3,183 shares at $500,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with 22.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.