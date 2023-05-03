Woodward Inc. (WWD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) has increased by 15.38 when compared to last closing price of 98.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/26/21 that Boeing Stock and Aerospace Peers Hit Turbulence With New Covid Variant B.1.1.529

Is It Worth Investing in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) Right Now?

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is $106.56, which is -$9.59 below the current market price. The public float for WWD is 59.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWD on May 03, 2023 was 333.18K shares.

WWD’s Market Performance

The stock of Woodward Inc. (WWD) has seen a 22.64% increase in the past week, with a 16.88% rise in the past month, and a 11.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for WWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.05% for WWD’s stock, with a 18.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WWD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WWD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $120 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Alembic Global Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWD reach a price target of $127, previously predicting the price at $111. The rating they have provided for WWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

WWD Trading at 19.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWD rose by +22.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.57. In addition, Woodward Inc. saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWD starting from Blankenship Charles P, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Feb 24. After this action, Blankenship Charles P now owns 49,523 shares of Woodward Inc., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

BHALLA RAJEEV, the Director of Woodward Inc., purchase 484 shares at $103.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that BHALLA RAJEEV is holding 919 shares at $49,879 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Woodward Inc. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 2.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Woodward Inc. (WWD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.71. Total debt to assets is 21.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Woodward Inc. (WWD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.