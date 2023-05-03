Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is above average at 112.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wingstop Inc. (WING) is $192.40, which is -$22.28 below the current market price. The public float for WING is 29.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WING on May 03, 2023 was 646.10K shares.

WING) stock’s latest price update

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.29 in comparison to its previous close of 199.31, however, the company has experienced a 6.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WING’s Market Performance

WING’s stock has risen by 6.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.81% and a quarterly rise of 29.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Wingstop Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.45% for WING’s stock, with a 40.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $160 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WING, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

WING Trading at 16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +18.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.01. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 53.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Anand Krishnan, who sale 862 shares at the price of $173.21 back on Mar 03. After this action, Anand Krishnan now owns 3,639 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $149,311 using the latest closing price.

Carona Marisa, the SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops of Wingstop Inc., sale 4,485 shares at $170.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Carona Marisa is holding 0 shares at $762,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with 12.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.