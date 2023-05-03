WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has dropped by -1.78 compared to previous close of 45.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) by analysts is $58.45, which is $13.56 above the current market price. The public float for WSC is 204.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of WSC was 2.42M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC’s stock has seen a 2.98% increase for the week, with a -4.82% drop in the past month and a -7.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for WSC’s stock, with a 0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.86. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $50.47 back on Feb 27. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $252,325 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ERIKA T, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 2,950 shares at $50.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that DAVIS ERIKA T is holding 6,313 shares at $149,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.