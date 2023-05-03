What Recent Market Trends Mean for GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s (GDRX) Stock

The stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has seen a -18.94% decrease in the past week, with a -28.80% drop in the past month, and a -20.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.64% for GDRX stock, with a simple moving average of -20.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GDRX is $6.89, which is $2.48 above the current price. The public float for GDRX is 75.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDRX on May 03, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.84relation to previous closing price of 4.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that GoodRx Settles With FTC Over Claims It Shared Health Data

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

GDRX Trading at -22.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -18.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+84.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -4.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.16. Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 88.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.81. Total debt to assets is 44.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.