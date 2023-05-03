What Recent Market Trends Mean for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) Stock

In the past week, CCEP stock has gone up by 3.13%, with a monthly gain of 10.26% and a quarterly surge of 16.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.81% for CCEP’s stock, with a 23.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Right Now?

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80.

The public float for CCEP is 289.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on May 03, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

CCEP) stock’s latest price update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 64.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCEP stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CCEP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CCEP in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $61.15 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCEP reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CCEP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

CCEP Trading at 12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.39. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC saw 17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.