What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) Stock

In the past week, ARES stock has gone down by -0.97%, with a monthly decline of -1.17% and a quarterly plunge of -0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Ares Management Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 9.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 94.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARES is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is $97.54, which is $14.36 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On May 03, 2023, ARES’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.63 in relation to its previous close of 85.57. However, the company has experienced a -0.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

ARES Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.47. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $21.56 back on Apr 25. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 37,744,654 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $5,389,175 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corporation, purchase 200,000 shares at $20.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 37,494,654 shares at $4,169,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.