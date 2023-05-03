What Recent Market Trends Mean for Akili Inc.’s (AKLI) Stock

In the past week, AKLI stock has gone up by 26.67%, with a monthly decline of -15.29% and a quarterly plunge of -15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Akili Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for AKLI stock, with a simple moving average of -55.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKLI is 63.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On May 03, 2023, AKLI’s average trading volume was 52.95K shares.

AKLI) stock’s latest price update

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 22.02 in relation to its previous close of 1.09. However, the company has experienced a 26.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKLI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKLI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKLI reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AKLI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

AKLI Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKLI rose by +31.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2778. In addition, Akili Inc. saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AKLI

Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akili Inc. (AKLI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.