Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62.

The public float for WWR is 47.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of WWR was 287.16K shares.

WWR) stock’s latest price update

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX: WWR)’s stock price has plunge by 13.60relation to previous closing price of 0.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

WWR’s Market Performance

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has seen a 12.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.30% decline in the past month and a -14.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for WWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for WWR’s stock, with a -17.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWR Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9015. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw 16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWR starting from Peacock Deborah A, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on May 20. After this action, Peacock Deborah A now owns 249,620 shares of Westwater Resources Inc., valued at $176,750 using the latest closing price.

Cryan Terence James, the Director of Westwater Resources Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Cryan Terence James is holding 176,476 shares at $5,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.