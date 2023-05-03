Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WAB is at 1.48.

The public float for WAB is 174.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for WAB on May 03, 2023 was 929.92K shares.

WAB) stock’s latest price update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 98.19, however, the company has experienced a -4.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB’s stock has fallen by -4.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.33% and a quarterly drop of -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for WAB’s stock, with a 0.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WAB, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

WAB Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.92. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Fetsko Michael, who sale 7,676 shares at the price of $104.63 back on Feb 27. After this action, Fetsko Michael now owns 32,244 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $803,110 using the latest closing price.

Santana Rafael, the President and CEO of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 78,277 shares at $104.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Santana Rafael is holding 72,577 shares at $8,201,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.