Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is above average at 40.29x. The 36-month beta value for VMC is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VMC is $208.32, which is $30.47 above than the current price. The public float for VMC is 132.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of VMC on May 03, 2023 was 818.22K shares.

VMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has increased by 0.99 when compared to last closing price of 177.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VMC’s Market Performance

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has experienced a 5.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.49% rise in the past month, and a -2.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for VMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.33% for VMC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $212 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Neutral” to VMC, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VMC Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.51. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Clement David P, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $180.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, Clement David P now owns 1,970 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $360,000 using the latest closing price.

Clement David P, the Senior Vice President of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 3,377 shares at $165.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Clement David P is holding 3,970 shares at $557,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.25 for the present operating margin

+21.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 9.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.05. Total debt to assets is 31.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.