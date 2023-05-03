VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is $5.58, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for VNRX is 37.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNRX on May 03, 2023 was 125.38K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

VolitionRx Limited (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.77 in comparison to its previous close of 1.67, however, the company has experienced a 20.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VNRX’s Market Performance

VNRX’s stock has risen by 20.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly drop of -23.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.87% for VolitionRx Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.01% for VNRX’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNRX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNRX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for VNRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNRX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

VNRX Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX rose by +20.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6942. In addition, VolitionRx Limited saw -21.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Innes Guy Archibald, who purchase 234,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 22. After this action, Innes Guy Archibald now owns 154,504 shares of VolitionRx Limited, valued at $409,500 using the latest closing price.

Micallef Jacob Vincent, the Chief Scientific Officer of VolitionRx Limited, purchase 25,000 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Micallef Jacob Vincent is holding 188,392 shares at $57,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRx Limited stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37. Equity return is now at value -742.50, with -124.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 324.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.