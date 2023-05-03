Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) has increased by 25.69 when compared to last closing price of 1.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VANI is at 2.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VANI is $30.00, The public float for VANI is 35.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.69% of that float. The average trading volume for VANI on May 03, 2023 was 39.58K shares.

VANI’s Market Performance

VANI’s stock has seen a 38.38% increase for the week, with a 37.00% rise in the past month and a 14.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.32% for Vivani Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.15% for VANI’s stock, with a -37.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VANI Trading at 34.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VANI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.26%, as shares surge +48.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VANI rose by +38.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0142. In addition, Vivani Medical Inc. saw 61.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VANI starting from Williams Gregg, who purchase 1,632,330 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Apr 28. After this action, Williams Gregg now owns 13,677,308 shares of Vivani Medical Inc., valued at $1,795,563 using the latest closing price.

Williams Gregg, the Director of Vivani Medical Inc., purchase 408,164 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Williams Gregg is holding 12,044,978 shares at $400,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VANI

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.