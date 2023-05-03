Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) has dropped by -5.78 compared to previous close of 7.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is 2.08.

The public float for VTNR is 61.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTNR on May 03, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR’s stock has seen a -6.02% decrease for the week, with a -25.71% drop in the past month and a 0.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for Vertex Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.81% for VTNR’s stock, with a -9.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

VTNR Trading at -15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -28.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 66,666 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Apr 19. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 5,450,608 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $533,328 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,517,274 shares at $552,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.