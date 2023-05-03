Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) is 5.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VBTX is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is $25.40, which is $9.38 above the current market price. The public float for VBTX is 52.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% of that float. On May 03, 2023, VBTX’s average trading volume was 579.07K shares.

VBTX) stock’s latest price update

Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.82 compared to its previous closing price of 17.01. However, the company has seen a -2.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VBTX’s Market Performance

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has seen a -2.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.27% decline in the past month and a -43.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for VBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.08% for VBTX’s stock, with a -41.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBTX

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBTX reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for VBTX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VBTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

VBTX Trading at -22.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBTX fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.71. In addition, Veritex Holdings Inc. saw -42.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBTX starting from Morrison Gregory B, who purchase 1,420 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Apr 28. After this action, Morrison Gregory B now owns 25,302 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc., valued at $25,148 using the latest closing price.

Huddleston Gordon, the Director of Veritex Holdings Inc., purchase 100 shares at $22.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Huddleston Gordon is holding 100 shares at $2,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Veritex Holdings Inc. stands at +29.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.