Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK)’s stock price has plunge by 8.36relation to previous closing price of 188.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Verisk to Sell Energy-Analytics Unit

Is It Worth Investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Right Now?

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VRSK is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRSK is $198.33, which is -$6.58 below the current market price. The public float for VRSK is 142.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.41% of that float. The average trading volume for VRSK on May 03, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

VRSK’s Market Performance

The stock of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has seen a 7.66% increase in the past week, with a 6.89% rise in the past month, and a 11.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for VRSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.42% for VRSK stock, with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSK

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRSK, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

VRSK Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSK rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.14. In addition, Verisk Analytics Inc. saw 16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSK starting from Grover David J., who sale 4,411 shares at the price of $180.65 back on Mar 20. After this action, Grover David J. now owns 11,815 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc., valued at $796,847 using the latest closing price.

Foskett Christopher M, the Director of Verisk Analytics Inc., sale 6,733 shares at $180.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Foskett Christopher M is holding 20,327 shares at $1,211,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.30 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisk Analytics Inc. stands at +41.72. The total capital return value is set at 16.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.49. Equity return is now at value 43.60, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), the company’s capital structure generated 226.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.34. Total debt to assets is 56.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.