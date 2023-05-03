Uxin Limited (UXIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is above average at 0.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uxin Limited (UXIN) is $413.57, which is $10.23 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 39.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UXIN on May 03, 2023 was 334.00K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN’s stock has seen a 20.94% increase for the week, with a -54.46% drop in the past month and a -68.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.18% for Uxin Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.58% for UXIN’s stock, with a -74.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at -52.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.53%, as shares sank -55.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN rose by +20.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3854. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -64.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 29.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.