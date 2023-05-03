Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for UPWK is also noteworthy at 1.52.

The public float for UPWK is 120.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on May 03, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has plunge by -7.85relation to previous closing price of 9.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPWK’s Market Performance

UPWK’s stock has fallen by -6.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.26% and a quarterly drop of -32.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Upwork Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.33% for UPWK stock, with a simple moving average of -35.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at -17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.04. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 214 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Apr 18. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 14,036 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $2,240 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 30,378 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 964,430 shares at $308,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.