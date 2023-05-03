Unum Group (UNM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Unum Group (UNM) has gone up by 1.29% for the week, with a 3.54% rise in the past month and a -2.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for UNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for UNM’s stock, with a 1.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unum Group (UNM) is $48.93, which is $7.54 above the current market price. The public float for UNM is 195.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on May 03, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

UNM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has decreased by -2.08 when compared to last closing price of 41.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UNM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

UNM Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.45. In addition, Unum Group saw -0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from LARSON GLORIA C, who purchase 3,270 shares at the price of $39.78 back on Mar 14. After this action, LARSON GLORIA C now owns 119,846 shares of Unum Group, valued at $130,081 using the latest closing price.

IGLESIAS LISA G, the EVP, General Counsel of Unum Group, sale 10,028 shares at $45.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that IGLESIAS LISA G is holding 53,305 shares at $454,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unum Group (UNM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.