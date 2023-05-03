Unisys Corporation (UIS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.00 in comparison to its previous close of 3.25, however, the company has experienced a 8.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unisys Corporation (UIS) by analysts is $6.00, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for UIS is 65.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of UIS was 1.39M shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS’s stock has seen a 8.33% increase for the week, with a -12.89% drop in the past month and a -37.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for Unisys Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for UIS’s stock, with a -49.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to UIS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at -14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -33.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from ROBERTS LEE D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Dec 01. After this action, ROBERTS LEE D now owns 132,586 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $87,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.22. Equity return is now at value 89.50, with -5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unisys Corporation (UIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.