Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.49.

The average price predicted for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for UFAB is 9.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of UFAB was 1.11M shares.

UFAB) stock’s latest price update

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB)’s stock price has plunge by 19.72relation to previous closing price of 0.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UFAB’s Market Performance

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has seen a 10.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.19% gain in the past month and a -76.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 44.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 42.78% for UFAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.97% for UFAB’s stock, with a -68.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFAB stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UFAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFAB in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFAB reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UFAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2015.

UFAB Trading at -17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.34%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFAB rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1757. In addition, Unique Fabricating Inc. saw -66.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UFAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.65 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unique Fabricating Inc. stands at -5.54. The total capital return value is set at -6.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.28. Equity return is now at value -102.60, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB), the company’s capital structure generated 189.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.42. Total debt to assets is 56.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.