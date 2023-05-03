Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Varex Imaging Corporation’s (VREX) Stock

In the past week, VREX stock has gone up by 16.72%, with a monthly gain of 13.55% and a quarterly surge of 9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Varex Imaging Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.02% for VREX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) Right Now?

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) by analysts is $35.25, which is $14.73 above the current market price. The public float for VREX is 39.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.31% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of VREX was 281.13K shares.

VREX) stock’s latest price update

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX)’s stock price has plunge by 18.81relation to previous closing price of 17.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VREX reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for VREX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

VREX Trading at 14.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX rose by +14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, Varex Imaging Corporation saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $21.60 back on Aug 24. After this action, NAUMANN-ETIENNE RUEDIGER now owns 21,375 shares of Varex Imaging Corporation, valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Honeysett Kimberley E., the SVP and General Counsel of Varex Imaging Corporation, sale 3,028 shares at $23.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Honeysett Kimberley E. is holding 4,733 shares at $71,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.