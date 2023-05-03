Understanding the 2.91% Volatility Levels of Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has gone down by -5.13% for the week, with a -11.93% drop in the past month and a -19.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.91% for WMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for WMG’s stock, with a -3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is above average at 31.60x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is $37.19, which is $8.49 above the current market price. The public float for WMG is 114.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WMG on May 03, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

WMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has decreased by -5.41 when compared to last closing price of 31.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Warner Music Group to Cut 4% of Workforce

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $36 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Neutral” to WMG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

WMG Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.24. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -16.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+42.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.97. Equity return is now at value 261.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,640.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 51.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,613.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.