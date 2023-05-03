trivago N.V. (TRVG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRVG is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRVG is $1.71, which is $0.67 above the current price. The public float for TRVG is 103.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRVG on May 03, 2023 was 272.12K shares.

TRVG) stock’s latest price update

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.38, however, the company has experienced a -14.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that Travel Is Rebounding—Except in These Areas

TRVG’s Market Performance

trivago N.V. (TRVG) has seen a -14.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.33% decline in the past month and a -32.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for TRVG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.55% for TRVG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TRVG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRVG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVG reach a price target of $2.65. The rating they have provided for TRVG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

TRVG Trading at -21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVG fell by -12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4195. In addition, trivago N.V. saw -11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+96.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for trivago N.V. stands at -23.78. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.03. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -16.60 for asset returns.

Based on trivago N.V. (TRVG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.46. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, trivago N.V. (TRVG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.