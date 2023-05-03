Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGI is 2.61.

The public float for TGI is 63.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGI on May 03, 2023 was 926.51K shares.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGI’s Market Performance

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has experienced a -0.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.99% drop in the past month, and a -5.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for TGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for TGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $11 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for TGI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TGI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 14th of the previous year.

TGI Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Keating Neal J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Mar 13. After this action, Keating Neal J now owns 29,933 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $109,300 using the latest closing price.

Crowley Daniel J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 6,018 shares at $11.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Crowley Daniel J is holding 694,959 shares at $66,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGI

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.