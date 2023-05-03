Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has plunged by -1.98 when compared to previous closing price of 46.91, but the company has seen a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57.

The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TRMB was 1.29M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB’s stock has seen a 0.35% increase for the week, with a -12.29% drop in the past month and a -20.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.88% for TRMB’s stock, with a -18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 07th, 2023.

TRMB Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.05. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Large Peter, who sale 950 shares at the price of $51.11 back on Mar 08. After this action, Large Peter now owns 154 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $48,554 using the latest closing price.

Dalton James Calvin, the Director of Trimble Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Dalton James Calvin is holding 1,936 shares at $79,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.