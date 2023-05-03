TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is $91.20, which is $9.18 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 30.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMDX on May 03, 2023 was 518.71K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has plunge by -5.18relation to previous closing price of 77.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TMDX’s stock has fallen by -11.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.52% and a quarterly rise of 17.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for TransMedics Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for TMDX’s stock, with a 26.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TMDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMDX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

TMDX Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.68. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 19.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $78.13 back on May 01. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 559,191 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $585,989 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Stephen, the Chief Financial Officer of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $79.05 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gordon Stephen is holding 18,789 shares at $395,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.