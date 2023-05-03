Trading Update: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Stock Endures 3.17% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, TPVG stock has gone down by -9.04%, with a monthly decline of -9.19% and a quarterly plunge of -6.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.71% for TPVG’s stock, with a -9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPVG is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) is $12.38, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for TPVG is 34.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On May 03, 2023, TPVG’s average trading volume was 239.71K shares.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG)’s stock price has plunge by -7.97relation to previous closing price of 11.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPVG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPVG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for TPVG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TPVG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $10 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPVG reach a price target of $13.50, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for TPVG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPVG, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

TPVG Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPVG fell by -9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. saw 5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPVG starting from Vogel Kimberley H, who purchase 2,764 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Dec 19. After this action, Vogel Kimberley H now owns 2,764 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., valued at $29,966 using the latest closing price.

Fornelli Cynthia M., the Director of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Fornelli Cynthia M. is holding 6,733 shares at $11,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+66.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. stands at -27.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.45. Total debt to assets is 55.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.