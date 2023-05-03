Trading Update: Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Stock Endures 9.88% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has gone up by 26.58% for the week, with a 31.58% rise in the past month and a 20.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.88% for FENG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.15% for FENG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The average price predicted for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) by analysts is $92.38, The public float for FENG is 0.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 40.88% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of FENG was 15.02K shares.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.73 in relation to its previous close of 2.57. However, the company has experienced a 26.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FENG Trading at 31.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.44%, as shares surge +36.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENG rose by +26.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Phoenix New Media Limited saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FENG

Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.