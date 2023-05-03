Trading Update: MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Endures 1.02% Monthly Volatility

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a -0.17% decrease in the past week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month, and a -0.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.02% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for MPLX’s stock, with a 4.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MPLX is at 1.42.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for MPLX is 352.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume for MPLX on May 03, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 34.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $41 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPLX, setting the target price at $33.50 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MPLX Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.74. In addition, MPLX LP saw 5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.