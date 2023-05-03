Trading Update: Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock Endures 2.43% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has gone up by 0.28% for the week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month and a -10.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for EMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for EMN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Right Now?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by analysts is $95.91, which is $14.99 above the current market price. The public float for EMN is 118.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of EMN was 983.95K shares.

EMN) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.21 in relation to its previous close of 80.41. However, the company has experienced a 0.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/24/23 that Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

Analysts’ Opinion of EMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $99 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMN reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for EMN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EMN, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

EMN Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMN rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.92. In addition, Eastman Chemical Company saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMN starting from McAlindon Julie A., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $86.89 back on Feb 17. After this action, McAlindon Julie A. now owns 2,877 shares of Eastman Chemical Company, valued at $165,091 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Chemical Company stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 9.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Chemical Company (EMN), the company’s capital structure generated 103.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.95. Total debt to assets is 36.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.