TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87.

The average price predicted for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) by analysts is $17.07, which is $6.08 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 40.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.53% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TPIC was 994.13K shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) has plunged by -6.30 when compared to previous closing price of 11.58, but the company has seen a -12.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC’s stock has fallen by -12.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.86% and a quarterly drop of -16.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for TPI Composites Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.79% for TPIC stock, with a simple moving average of -16.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPIC reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for TPIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TPIC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TPIC Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw 7.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from BAM Partners Trust, who sale 3,963,416 shares at the price of $18.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, BAM Partners Trust now owns 12,263 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $74,710,392 using the latest closing price.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC, the 10% Owner of TPI Composites Inc., sale 3,963,416 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC is holding 12,263 shares at $74,710,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value -123.80, with -12.80 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.