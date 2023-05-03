TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TRTX is also noteworthy at 1.89. The public float for TRTX is 61.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of TRTX on May 03, 2023, was 395.06K shares.

TRTX) stock’s latest price update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX)’s stock price has plunge by -8.37relation to previous closing price of 6.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TRTX’s Market Performance

TRTX’s stock has fallen by -9.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.33% and a quarterly drop of -29.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.15% for TRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -24.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRTX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRTX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TRTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

TRTX Trading at -18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX fell by -8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRTX starting from Foley Robert, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.05 back on Nov 21. After this action, Foley Robert now owns 153,158 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc., valued at $70,534 using the latest closing price.

Ginsberg Deborah J. purchase 13,800 shares at $7.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Ginsberg Deborah J. is holding 91,616 shares at $99,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.