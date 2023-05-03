TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is $3.00, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for TMC is 169.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMC on May 03, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

The stock of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) has decreased by -2.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TMC’s Market Performance

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has seen a -9.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.34% decline in the past month and a -22.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for TMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.48% for TMC’s stock, with a -14.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMC reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

TMC Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8326. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc. saw 1.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from O’Sullivan Anthony, who sale 60,660 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Mar 30. After this action, O’Sullivan Anthony now owns 512,777 shares of TMC the metals company Inc., valued at $47,533 using the latest closing price.

Stone Gregory, the Chief Ocean Scientist of TMC the metals company Inc., sale 52,031 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Stone Gregory is holding 420,876 shares at $39,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

Equity return is now at value -249.60, with -161.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.