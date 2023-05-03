The Volatility of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s (NG) Stock: A -0.54% Ratio for the Week

The stock of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has gone down by -0.54% for the week, with a -11.41% drop in the past month and a -12.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.77% for NG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.09% for NG’s stock, with a 1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NG is 0.55.

The public float for NG is 244.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% of that float. On May 03, 2023, NG’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

NG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) has increased by 1.47 when compared to last closing price of 5.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NG

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to NG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

NG Trading at -4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, NovaGold Resources Inc. saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Dowdall Sharon, who sale 39,799 shares at the price of $6.41 back on Apr 13. After this action, Dowdall Sharon now owns 45,519 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc., valued at $255,112 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Anthony P., the Director of NovaGold Resources Inc., sale 12,479 shares at $6.27 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Walsh Anthony P. is holding 41,751 shares at $78,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The total capital return value is set at -18.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.64. Equity return is now at value -146.20, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Based on NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), the company’s capital structure generated 175.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.72. Total debt to assets is 32.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.